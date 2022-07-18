Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,475 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 637,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 116,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.7 %

ET stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

