Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,565 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $191,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $292.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.