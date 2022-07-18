Summit Global Investments Invests $693,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,937.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

