Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

