Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

