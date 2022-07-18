JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 421,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 784,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

