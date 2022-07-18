Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.59.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

