AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,459 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

