Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

