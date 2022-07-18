Welch Group LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

