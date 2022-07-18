C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,402 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 143.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 421,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 784,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.