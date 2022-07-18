Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 6.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

