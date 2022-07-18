Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 2.1 %

Sanofi stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($121.00) to €127.00 ($127.00) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($110.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.