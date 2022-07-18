Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

