Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

