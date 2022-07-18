ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.40.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $435.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

