Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

