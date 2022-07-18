Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

