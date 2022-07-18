Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

