United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,459 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 159,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,049,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

