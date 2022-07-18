Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $47.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

