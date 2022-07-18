iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $71.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.