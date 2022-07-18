All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,581 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpire Capital

In related news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

