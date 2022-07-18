McDonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 26,250.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $174.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,700 ($55.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

