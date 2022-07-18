1,649 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 117,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

