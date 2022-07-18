Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,001.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,199.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

