McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,210 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
SPYV opened at $37.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
