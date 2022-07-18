Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after buying an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

