All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,212 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

