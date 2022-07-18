McDonald Partners LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $133.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.39 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

