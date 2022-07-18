SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

