Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 700 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,583. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $274.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.94. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

