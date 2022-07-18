Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 800 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOOF stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

