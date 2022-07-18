Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 600 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $99.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

