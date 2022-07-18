Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,399 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

