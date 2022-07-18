Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $121,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

