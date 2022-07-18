Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 98.1% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.