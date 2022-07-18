All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

