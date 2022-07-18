Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

