Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $32.76 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

