Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

