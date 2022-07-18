Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,334,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 332,020 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after purchasing an additional 297,043 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA opened at $31.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

