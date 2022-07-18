All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

