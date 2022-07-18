Latitude Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,489,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 657,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $24.96 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.