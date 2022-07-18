All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,424 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $157.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

