Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $101.67 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

