Barclays Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $86.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NEE opened at $78.71 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.