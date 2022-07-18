Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,433 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.76. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

