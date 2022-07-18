Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.00 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.