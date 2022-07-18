MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

